Unclaimed Property Search
California's Unclaimed Property Law requires corporations, businesses, associations,
financial institutions, and insurance companies (referred to as "Holders")
to annually report and deliver property to the California State Controller's Office
after there has been no activity on the account or contact with the owner for a
period of time specified in the law - generally (3) three years or more.
This search page will allow you to locate Unclaimed Property that already has been
sent to the State for safekeeping, as well as property that is about to be sent
to the State by a business as required by law.
If you feel you may have other accounts that did not appear in your search, please
return to this site at a later date as names are continually added to the Unclaimed
Property database. You can also try your search again using a different criteria.
To start your search
- Please select from one of the buttons above
- Enter your Last Name, Business Name, or Property ID in the search field
- Once you click the "search" button, Our database will search for property
associated with the information provided. If a match or multiple matches exist,
the system will display any matches. If your search results in greater than 500
matches, only the first 500 matches will be displayed.
You can narrow your search by adding your first name, middle initial, or city of
residence (these fields are optional). Accounts with more than one name can be searched
by either name.
Life insurance settlement properties – Are you a beneficiary? The State Controller’s
Office has settled with several national life insurance companies to restore $266.7
million in unpaid benefits to California beneficiaries. If you would like to isolate
your unclaimed property search results to life insurance settlement property only
and find out if you are the beneficiary of one of these old policies, go to the
Life Insurance Settlement Search page.
If you are experiencing technical difficulties using this site, there may be a problem
with your internet browser. For more information go to the How to Set Your Internet Browser To Search for Unclaimed Property page.
If you need further information please contact our Call Center between
8am and 5pm Pacific Standard Time. Monday through Friday, excluding
state holidays, at (800) 992-4647 (Nationwide) or (916) 323-2827 (Outside
of US), or you may contact them by
email.