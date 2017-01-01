Unclaimed Property Search

California's Unclaimed Property Law requires corporations, businesses, associations, financial institutions, and insurance companies (referred to as "Holders") to annually report and deliver property to the California State Controller's Office after there has been no activity on the account or contact with the owner for a period of time specified in the law - generally (3) three years or more. Fields marked with an * are required. This search page will allow you to locate Unclaimed Property that already has been sent to the State for safekeeping, as well as property that is about to be sent to the State by a business as required by law. If you feel you may have other accounts that did not appear in your search, please return to this site at a later date as names are continually added to the Unclaimed Property database. You can also try your search again using a different criteria. To start your search Please select from one of the buttons above

Enter your Last Name, Business Name, or Property ID in the search field

Once you click the "search" button, Our database will search for property associated with the information provided. If a match or multiple matches exist, the system will display any matches. If your search results in greater than 500 matches, only the first 500 matches will be displayed. You can narrow your search by adding your first name, middle initial, or city of residence (these fields are optional). Accounts with more than one name can be searched by either name.